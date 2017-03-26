Woman Convicted Of Involuntary Manslaughter In Man’s Death

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A suburban Philadelphia woman has been convicted of aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter in the death of her elderly neighbor.
Jurors in Montgomery County deliberated for more than 12 hours before reaching a verdict last week in the case against 35-year-old Elisabeth Floyd of East Norriton.
Prosecutors had sought a third-degree murder conviction, saying the Feb. 19 death of 97-year-old Alfred Payne stemmed from a September 2015 assault. Payne told police that he had gone out to his driveway to get his newspaper when Floyd, who he had never met, attacked him.
Defense lawyer David Tornetta argued that Payne’s injuries and death stemmed from a fall in his driveway. Floyd took the stand and denied attacking Payne, saying she saw him lying on his driveway and went to help.