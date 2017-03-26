Woman Convicted Of Involuntary Manslaughter In Man’s Death

March 26, 2017 6:00 PM

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A suburban Philadelphia woman has been convicted of aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter in the death of her elderly neighbor.

ALSO READ: Trial Begins For Woman Charged In Death Of 96-Year-Old Neighbor

Jurors in Montgomery County deliberated for more than 12 hours before reaching a verdict last week in the case against 35-year-old Elisabeth Floyd of East Norriton.

Prosecutors had sought a third-degree murder conviction, saying the Feb. 19 death of 97-year-old Alfred Payne stemmed from a September 2015 assault. Payne told police that he had gone out to his driveway to get his newspaper when Floyd, who he had never met, attacked him.

ALSO READ: Officials Arrest Montco Woman For Death Of 96-Year-Old Neighbor

Defense lawyer David Tornetta argued that Payne’s injuries and death stemmed from a fall in his driveway. Floyd took the stand and denied attacking Payne, saying she saw him lying on his driveway and went to help.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

CBS3 Country Countdown Ticket Contest
Getaway Guide To Senior Discounts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia