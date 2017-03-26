Weather: Milder With A Wet Finish To March

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After feeling like late spring on Saturday with a high temperature of 77 degrees, a cool easterly wind flow has developed to finish off the weekend. Ocean water temperatures are currently in the low 40s, so our air temperatures will be around 30 degrees colder today, with low clouds and some possible drizzle. A better chance for showers arrive later tonight as a warm front approaches.
Keep your umbrella around this week as the active March weather pattern continues. The warm front moves through on Monday bringing showers around at times, especially in the morning with milder highs in the 60s. There will be a bit of a break in the rain on Monday night before another round of showers move through Tuesday, especially in the afternoon. A thunderstorm is also possible later on Tuesday with high temperatures will above average in the 70s.
Drier weather finally returns for Wednesday and Thursday with sunshine and high temperatures closer to average. High temperatures on Wednesday will be pleasant near 60 degrees and then 50s on Thursday. Clouds will then quickly return for Friday with another storm bringing rain on Friday.
- TONIGHT – Cloudy with showers. Low 46.
- MONDAY – Cloudy and Milder with some showers. High 66.
- TUESDAY – Mostly Cloudy with some showers and a T-Storm. High 72.
- WEDNESDAY – Mostly sunny. High 60.
- THURSDAY – Mostly sunny. High 58.