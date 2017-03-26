Thousands Lace For 4th Annual Philly Love Run

March 26, 2017 10:00 AM By Tim Jimenez
Filed Under: Anita Oh, Ben Franklin Parkway, KYW Newsradio, Tim Jimenez

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands of people from Philadelphia and across the country got their feet going Sunday morning in a half marathon that was all about the love.

Saturday’s heat gave way to much chillier temperatures, but that didn’t slow down the 10,000 runners who laced up for the 4th annual Philly Love Run. This year’s course stretched 13.1 miles from the Ben Franklin Parkway, through Center City and along the Schuylkill River in Fairmount Park, starting and ending at the Art Museum.

“It’s really great. It’s the camaraderie. It’s the love. Share the love,” said Cheryl, part of the group Black Girls Run. She was sharing the love with her friend Michelle, who prepared for the longest run of her life.

“Before this was a 10K,” she said. “So, yeah this is my first official half marathon.”

Michelle had long pink socks to go with her pink, blue, purple and green hair. A perfect match for the name on her race bib.

“You see my name is Eccentric Diva. I consider myself a diva,” Michelle explained. “That’s why I like to have my colors and make it look cute while you’re running!”

The event was sold out again this year. CGI Racing, which organizes the run, says the money raised will go towards local charities, including the Fairmount Park Conservancy.

More from Tim Jimenez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

CBS3 Country Countdown Ticket Contest
Getaway Guide To Senior Discounts
RMHC Telethon: Bidding For Good

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia