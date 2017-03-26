Ronald McDonald Family Helping Mother Stay By Son’s Side For Nearly 5 Months

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nicholas is always on the go.

Big wheels and a bigger personality, Nicholas doesn’t let his limitations get in the way. He’s got things to do.

“I wanna be a scientist,” he said. “Just make potions all day.”

He dreams big, thanks in part to the Ronald McDonald House.

“He suffers from a tumor inside of his spinal cord,” his mother, Christine Weideman said.

The Quakertown mother has watched Nicholas endure three rounds of chemotherapy and credits the Ronald McDonald House for letting her stay by his side for every moment for nearly five months.

Donations help make it possible.

“We wouldn’t have a place where my son has been able to make some really happy memories through a really, really rough time,” Weideman said.

Between treatments and therapy, Nicholas just gets to be a kid.

“The activities, I like them,” Nicholas said.

“Friends that he’s made here, feeling like you have people who get what you’re going through … all of it,” Weideman said. “It’s been a huge help for Nicholas and I.”

Donations are helping her son heal. Now Nicholas still has plenty of time to figure out what he wants to be when he grows up.

“I wanna be a fireman, and a police car. I wanna drive a police car,” Nicholas said.