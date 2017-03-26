Ronald McDonald Family Helping Mother Stay By Son’s Side For Nearly 5 Months

March 26, 2017 10:19 PM
Filed Under: Ronald McDonald House

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nicholas is always on the go.

Big wheels and a bigger personality, Nicholas doesn’t let his limitations get in the way. He’s got things to do.

“I wanna be a scientist,” he said. “Just make potions all day.”

He dreams big, thanks in part to the Ronald McDonald House.

“He suffers from a tumor inside of his spinal cord,” his mother, Christine Weideman said.

The Quakertown mother has watched Nicholas endure three rounds of chemotherapy and credits the Ronald McDonald House for letting her stay by his side for every moment for nearly five months.

Donations help make it possible.

“We wouldn’t have a place where my son has been able to make some really happy memories through a really, really rough time,” Weideman said.

Between treatments and therapy, Nicholas just gets to be a kid.

“The activities, I like them,” Nicholas said.

“Friends that he’s made here, feeling like you have people who get what you’re going through … all of it,” Weideman said. “It’s been a huge help for Nicholas and I.”

Donations are helping her son heal. Now Nicholas still has plenty of time to figure out what he wants to be when he grows up.

“I wanna be a fireman, and a police car. I wanna drive a police car,” Nicholas said.

More from RMHC Telethon: Bidding For Good
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

CBS3 Country Countdown Ticket Contest
Getaway Guide To Senior Discounts
RMHC Telethon: Bidding For Good

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia