Pa. Black Lives Matter Calling For Resignation Of DA Seth Williams

March 26, 2017 4:55 PM
Filed Under: Black Lives Matter, DA Seth Williams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Activist with the Black Lives Matter of Pennsylvania are calling for the resignation of District Attorney Seth Williams.

The group has scheduled a rally in front of the Office of the District Attorney at 8:45 a.m. Monday.

Officials with the movement say they “lost confidence in Mr. Williams in 2013 after his office imprisoned a wrongfully accused teen and ignored the presented evidence that cleared his name.”

The group says they are renewing their call for him to step down and hope the rally on Monday will allow “disillusioned taxpayers” to voice their feelings.

Williams, who was indicted on 23 counts of Federal corruption charges, is accused of taking more than $100,000 in gifts and vacations in exchange for his official action. He is also accused of bribery, extortion, and wire and honest services fraud.

Williams was released on $50,000 bail and has since pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is now under the supervision of pre-trial services of the United States Federal Courts.

The district attorney has since been asked to resign his office by leading members of his political party, including Mayor Jim Kenney.

 

