MontCo Priest Curates Catholic Relics Exhibit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The parish which serves as home to the altar Pope Francis used for his open air Mass on the Parkway during his 2015 visit to Philadelphia, is curating a special exhibit of Roman Catholic Relics this week.

Father Jason Kulczynski, the pastor at Holy Martyrs Church in Oreland, Montgomery County, will display relics of well known saints, and other treasures of the Roman Catholic faith, that he has collected over several years for one day – this Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Among the collection: relics of Philadelphia Saints John Neumann and Katharine Drexel, the recently canonized Mother Teresa of Calcutta, and Pope Saint John Paul II.

“There’s a piece of the veil of the Blessed Mother. There’s a relic of the true cross of Jesus, St. Anthony, St. Francis. I have many things that are from St. John Paul II and from Archbishop Fulton Sheen,” said Kulczynski.

He says he also has accompanying documentation about the relics.

“I did biographies of the saints and I put them all together and, well, it ends up at this point there are over 100 relics. As people began to see them, they would bring things and include them in the collection,” Kulczynski said.

Also among Kulczynski’s private collection of relics are saints-in-waiting: Fr. Walter Ciszek, who grew up in nearby Schuylkill County, and Fulton Sheen.