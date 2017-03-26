Latest Motion Brings Another Setback To DA Seth Williams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been nearly a week since Philadelphia’s District Attorney was indicted on federal corruption charges, and now it seems there is a shake up as to who will continue to represent him through court proceedings.
In a motion filed late Friday, Michael Diamondstein, the lawyer representing Seth Williams said because of ethical conflicts, he can no longer represent Williams, while he serves as District Attorney.
ALSO READ: Pa. Black Lives Matter Calling For Resignation Of DA Seth Williams
Diamondstein writes that due to quote, unique nature and circumstances of this case, he would only be able to represent Williams on a limited basis.
The long-time criminal defense attorney said he’s been consulting with an ethics attorney as to how to proceed and will wait for the Judge to make a decision.
Court documents also reveal that while Williams was under a grand-jury investigation, before charges were formally filed, he was being represented by another attorney John Pease, a lawyer paid for by the city.
Williams has not yet said whether he plans to resign from office.
A pre-trial conference is scheduled for this week.