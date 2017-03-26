Giant Trump Rooster Coming To Philly For Tax March

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a “huge” rooster making its way to Philadelphia, all the way from China, for a political protest.
The Philadelphia Jobs For Justice organization has purchased a 10-foot tall inflatable rooster for their Tax March on April 15.
The political group started a GoFundMe to raise money to purchase the rooster, and in less than two weeks the group announced they had raised enough for one in Philly.
The group says, “Donald Trump is too chicken to release his tax returns and the Philadelphia Tax March has a 10-foot-tall inflatable rooster to show the world just how big of a chicken our president is.”
According to the event invite on Facebook, activists across the country will be rallying on Tax Day, calling on Donald Trump to act transparently and release his tax returns.
Activists will be marching from Thomas Paine Plaza to People’s Plaza in Independence Park. The march is scheduled for 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.
Ten other marches across the country will also feature the inflatable rooster, including San Francisco who has already received their rooster.
The Dawn of Chicken from Peter Menchini on Vimeo.
The balloon was hatched in a flock in China, where Trump roosters were big attractions in shopping malls celebrating the Chinese New Year of the Rooster.