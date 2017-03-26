‘Game Of Thrones’ Making Impact On Swordplay Classes In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The popular television series Game of Thrones may take place in a fantasy world, but its impact is being felt here…in the real world.

Some of the sword fighting that’s seen on the hit HBO medieval fantasy drama can be seen Sunday mornings at Clark Park in West Philadelphia.

“It covers a broad range of weapons, but not just weapons. There’s unarmed combat, like wrestling. What I teach primarily is German longsword.

Graham Meyer, of the Philadelphia Common Fencers Guild, runs the historical European martial arts class. He says thanks to popular shows and movies, their popularity has soared as well.

“Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings and a lot of fantasy medieval series, have helped us a lot,” Meyer said, “because a lot of people see those shows and their like ‘oh my God, I love sword play. I would love to do something like that.'”

Meyer says some beginners may think the class will be like a Hollywood blockbuster, but they are there to school them.

“We had to clear up a couple of misconceptions, all the big flippy moves, there really aren’t big swooshie flip moves like that,” he explained. “We try to ground things in good footwork and body dynamics, good techniques.”

Meyer says his weekly classes typically get between eight and 15 people. And his students really seem to be drawn to it.

“I came out a couple of months ago, and I’m going back,” said one student. “I love it.”

The swordplay classes are held at 11 a.m. Sunday at Clark Park next to the HMS School at 44 Street and Baltimore Avenue.