Eagles’ Player Invited To Fan’s Wedding In Ohio Shows Up!

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia Eagles’ fan scored big when he decided to invite one of his favorite players to his wedding, even though they’ve never met before.

Geoff Lane knew it was a long shot, but that didn’t stop he and his now wife, Marni, from sending Eagles offensive lineman Brandon Brooks an invitation last January.

“Given that I am a Miami (University) grad and a native of Chester County and a big Eagle’s fan, I thought there was at least a one-percent chance he would respond,” Lane tells KYW Newsradio.

Brooks, who played college football at Miami, sent his reply.

“I got a message from him shortly thereafter that he was going to be attending,” says Lane.

The wedding took place on Saturday in Ohio. Lo and behold, Brooks was there.

“I was pretty shocked,” Lane admits. “Everyone kind of hopes this happens and then you also prepare yourself for the realities that it’s a tough trip to make from Philadelphia, and then you kind of pinch yourself when he’s there and you say to yourself ‘wow, he actually made it’.”

To @geoff_lane and Marni I appreciate you allowing us to be there for your special day @miamiuniversity @Eagles #LoveandHonor pic.twitter.com/iZdBO1dE9t — Brandon Brooks (@bbrooks_79) March 25, 2017

Lane says Brooks fit in perfectly with his guests:

“He was an absolute pleasure to be around. There were quite a few folks from the Philadelphia area that were there, they were over the moon. He answered a lot of questions and shook a lot of hands and took a lot of pictures.”

So is this just the beginning of the friendship? Lane hopes so…

“I’d like to think that when you attend someone’s wedding your friends for life, right? So maybe down the road we’ll connect again.”

@bbrooks_79 thanks for showing up to my cousins wedding. Good luck and go eagles… oh and thanks for the photo with me and my mom lol pic.twitter.com/p5OmsCK4jU — Mark Hayden (@OfficerWho89) March 26, 2017