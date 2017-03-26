‘Dare To Dream’ – Nova Nation Dances To Fight Childhood Cancer

RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) – Villanova basketball may no longer be dancing, but the students were busting a move for 12 straight hours on Saturday.

Over 1,000 students took part in NOVAdance, the culmination of a year-long fundraising effort. And they dance all day long, into the night. And that’s not all.

“Right now we have a live band performing which is fun,we had a magician here a few hours ago, we’ve had some of our heroes performing, just a constant stream of entertainment,” says junior Ryanne Duffy.

An exhausting, but rewarding experience says sophomore Jake Giuffrida.

“My feet hurt a little, my lower back hurts a little bit, bu the big picture….you keep that in mind and it gets you through the day.”

The big picture is the Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation. They help families affected by childhood cancer. Some of them were on hand.

“That’s like the only thing we can do, make them forget about what they’re going through and just be a kid,” says junior Veronica Manley. “That’s our whole goal.”

“We really propel these kids so they can dare to dream and they can forget everything that they’re going through at NOVAdance and they can just be kids,” adds Alex Reisterer, one of many people who helped put this event together.

And he found a creative way to raise some money:

“I told people of they donated $10 to my page and I’d give them a raffle ticket and then I’d chose five people to shave off my head.”

Reisterer had been growing his hair, he says, for a year and a half. Now, it’ll go to a child who needs it.