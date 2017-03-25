Philly Students Being Mentored By Police: ‘I Just Wanted Someone To Talk To’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department and Big Brothers Big Sisters launched a new initiative this week, and it’s designed to change the lives of more than a dozen kids in Philadelphia public schools.

Bigs in Blue– pairs a compassionate police officer with youth for a one-on-one mentoring relationships in communities throughout Philadelphia.

Marcus Allen is CEO of the Independence Big Brothers Big Sisters said, “Our police officers have stepped up to the plate and have said they want to be a part of that process.”

Allen says the Bigs in Blue Philadelphia program will pair officers from the 3rd and 22nd district with kids from Fells, Sharswood and Allen Elementary schools.

Commissioner Richard Ross said, “Because of the climate that we are in, it could not have happened at a better time.”

Ross is the national spokesperson for Bigs in Blue, and says the program will show kids who police officers are as people.

“He likes cheese steaks– I do too,” said police Captain Frank Millo

Millo showed off his little Miles, a 5th grader at Fells elementary who wanted a friend.

“I just wanted someone to talk to,” said Miles.

The program is expected to pair 20 bigs in blue with area kids by the end of the school year.