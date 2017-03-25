Philly Guidance Counselor Pens Book Helping Students Get Into College

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia school district guidance counselor has penned a new book designed to help parents get their kids to college– for free.

Nichole Mitchell has more than two decades working as educator and guidance counselor in Philadelphia. In fact, she’s helped thousands of students get into college, but discovered a consistent problem. Parents wait to seek help until their student is in the 11 or 12th grade.

“You really to start in like 6th and 7th grade to plan early,” says Mitchell, who founded Nichole Renee Enterprises. Her company puts together programs and workshops that teach parents how to plan for college and to get financial aid and scholarships.

She recently published a book titled, “Being Proactive is Key: 20 Tips to Become a Successful Partner with Your Child’s School,” to help parents start earlier.

“It’s a manual for parents not just to get through the college application process, but also to get through school,” she says.

For example, Mitchell says pne of the most popular misconceptions is that “being a student athletes results in a scholarship.” Mitchell says that;s not always true.

“They have to have a certain grade point average and certain SAT score to apply to school,” she says.

For more tips listen to the full podcast or go to nicholereneeenterprises.com.

—–