‘MAGA’ Rally In Center City Quickly Turns Into Anti-Trump Protest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many turned out for the Make America Great Again march in Center City Saturday.

Crowds gathered to support not only President Donald Trump, but veterans, law enforcement, and first responders, as well.

But what began as a scheduled Make America Great Again rally on Independence Mall quickly took on a life of its own when anti-Trump protestors joined in, turning the streets into gridlock.

“Three months in the making now been trying to do this,” said pro-Trump rally organizer Kevin Efaw.

PHOTOS: Demonstrators For And Against Trump Take To Streets Of Philadelphia

The rally in Philadelphia was one of many around the country Saturday, but it wasn’t long until there was a bit of a hostile takeover by hundreds of anti-Trump protesters.

“No Trump, no KKK, no racist USA,” chanted anti-Trump protestors. “Border walls have got to go from Palestine to Mexico.”

The clash even turned chaotic at one point, with protesters throwing smoke bombs into the street.

The protest that started at 11 a.m. was scheduled to go until 5 p.m. but was shut down by police around 3 p.m.

“This march is over. All of you have to disperse,” said a Philadelphia police officer.

Despite having to end the rally and protest early, police said they only had to issue two citations for disorderly conduct.