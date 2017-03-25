‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Pays Subtle Tribute To Fallen NJ Trooper

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia paid a subtle tribute to a fallen New Jersey Trooper by displaying his photo in one of their episodes this season.
According to a post on the New Jersey State Police Facebook page, fallen Trooper Sean Cullen’s photo was featured in the background of one of the episodes after the show reached out to Cullen’s family and asked permission to use the photo.
The picture appears in Season 12, Episode 9, “A Crickets Tale.”
Police say some of Cullen’s family members were also cast as extras for the episode.
The 31-year-old trooper died last year after he was struck by a vehicle on I-295 in Deptford Township.
Cullen had emigrated to the U.S. from Ireland and was a 1998 graduate of Cinnaminson High School. He enlisted in the New Jersey State Police in 2014, as a member of the 154th Recruit Class. He was assigned to Troop “A” where he served at both Bunea Vista and Bellmawr Stations.
Cullen was survived by his fiancé, 9-month-old son, mother, father, two brothers, and a sister.