Full Speed Ahead For Philly Brewery’s Plan To Move Facility To New Location

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Yards Brewing Company’s ambitious plan to move into a much larger space is beginning to take form.

Twelve hour days have become the norm for Yards founder and President Tom Kehoe. He’s been spending much of his time shuttling back and forth between the brewery on Delaware Avenue and the $19 million behemoth he’s building at 5th and Spring Garden Streets. Kehoe says the unveiling of the architectural drawings show a building that will beckon to beer lovers.

“There’s gonna be a little outdoor area where we’re gonna have some of our fermentation and our bright beer tanks, which are gonna be right next to the building between the sidewalk and the building,” he explained. “And you’re gonna actually be able to touch the tanks, you’re gonna be right under the tanks while you’re having a beer as part of the tasting room.”

Large glass garage doors will connect the beer garden to the inside tasting room with a bar in the center and a view of the brewhouse and packaging line. Kehoe says the plan is still on schedule to open in October.

Kehoe and architects have working on the design for months. Neighbors will also be moving in next door: the City Archives and an unnamed retailer that’s expected to bring many people to the area.