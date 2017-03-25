Annual Travel And Adventure Show Opens At Pa. Convention Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you need inspiration for your next adventure, there’s a destination for everyone at the third annual Travel and Adventure Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Scores of exhibitors, dozens of experts and experiences allow attendees to walk around the world in one room in one day.

“Portugal is represented, so is Italy,” said Jonathan Golicz, marketing director for the Philadelphia Travel and Adventure Show, which gives attendees a chance to awaken their senses with the sights, sounds and tastes of travel.

“We have Eli the Camel here who is giving out free rides. You’ll find great content, which is both cultural and educational,” he said. “We have chefs here cooking food from around the world. They’re going to cook cuisines right in front of you and give you samples of that. You have the Global Beats Stage where you will find cultural performances from all over the globe.”

Golicz says the show provides more than 1,000 vacation options with destinations as exotic as Malaysia and Indonesia and as close as the Poconos or Delaware.

“Our best advice is leave your bucket list at the door,” he said, “because you’ll come here and hear about places you’ve never dreamed of, places you never heard of before.”

Special guests like CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg will also provide advice on where and how to safely travel on a budget. There are also lots of free giveaways.

The Travel and Adventure Show runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.