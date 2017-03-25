8-Year-Old Calls 911, Stops Car After Sister Has Seizure While Driving

ARKANSAS (CBS) — An 8-year-old girl from Arkansas is being called a hero for saving her sister and niece after her sister had a seizure while driving.

Jayda Bell was in the car with her big sister and niece on Highway 105 when her sister, Kindalynn Williams, had a seizure in the driver’s seat.

Jayda didn’t think twice, she immediately called 911, explaining to the dispatcher what was happening while she worked to stop the car.

Operator: “Sherwood 911, what’s the location of your emergency?”

Jayda: “Um, my sister, um she — I don’t know what happened. Looks like she just had a seizure.”

The 8-year-old managed to throw the car into neutral and pull her 2-year-old niece from the backseat.

“I was terrified. I was confused. I didn’t know what was happening,” said Jayda.

Her big sister now calls little sister Jayda a hero.

Kindalynn says she is doing much better after her visit to the doctor. She doesn’t know when or if she’ll be able to get back behind the wheel.