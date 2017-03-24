BREAKING: Health Care Bill Vote Postponed After Trump Asked Ryan To Pull Legislation

Woman Pleads Guilty To Kidnapping Baby From King Of Prussia Mall

March 24, 2017 3:52 PM
Filed Under: Cheri Amoore, King of Prussia Mall

MONTGOMERY COUNT, Pa. (CBS) — A Chester County woman charged with kidnapping a baby from the King of Prussia Mall has been convicted of the crime.

Cheri Amoore pleaded guilty to kidnapping and concealment of the whereabouts of a child. She faces 10 to 20 years behind bars.

After chatting with a mother in the food court at the mall, the mom became distracted with other family members and Amoore walked off with the woman’s baby.

Montgomery County Assistant District Attorney Brianna Ringwood says they will seek a significant prison term.

Ringwood says Amoore convinced those close to her the 7-week-old infant was her baby.

“She held the child out as her own to her boyfriend, to her family. They believed the child was her son and their family member,” Ringwood said.

Amoore later told investigators she had a false-positive home pregnancy test.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

CBS3 Country Countdown Ticket Contest
Getaway Guide To Senior Discounts

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia