What’s Cooking on 1060: Philly Farm and Food Fest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philly foodies, farmers and others interested in the local food economy are gearing up for the 7th annual Philly Farm and Food Fest next month at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. In this week’s segment of What’s Cooking on 1060, KYW’s Hadas Kuznits has more on what’s new this year.

The farm comes to the city next month.

“The Philly Farm and Food Fest is a day-long festival, a celebration of regional food and farming.”

That’s Ann Karlen, executive director of Fair Food, which co-hosts the event, boasting over 160 local vendors this year, coming from a 150 mile or less radius of Philadelphia.

“We like to say that it’s your opportunity to plan your local food shopping for the year; sign up for you CSA, find your new favorite food producer, learn about the farmers’ markets maybe that you don’t know about yet.”

This year the Curd Convention returns for a second year, appealing to local cheese-lovers.

“There’s been a total explosion of really high quality artisan cheesemaking happening in the region and so at the curd convention I mean, we have almost every artisan cheesemaker in this region exhibiting.”

Karlen says there are more events than ever geared towards children and families.

“We have a partnership with the Please Touch Museum, we’re working with Honeypie Cooking to so all sorts of demonstrations and activities with kids. We also have farm animals there, which is really fun!”

And for the first time, the fest takes place on a Saturday — falling on April 8th this year.

“Which means that Amish farmers can participate!”

Hear the full podcast (runs 9:43)…

And for this week, that’s “What’s Cooking on 1060!”



—–

“What’s Cooking on 1060″ main page

Follow Hadas Kuznits on Twitter!