The Importance Of A Healthy Breakfast

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Our mothers told us from the first time we were able to sit at the table that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Well, you shouldn’t disagree with mom. According to just about every major study, breakfast is the most important meal the day.

Many of the same studies show that children who eat breakfast do better in school. The key is a healthy breakfast.

Here are your goals.

A healthy breakfast should contain protein and fiber. Fiber can be found in cereal grains and fruits, but remember, stay away from sugary cereals.

As for protein, eggs are good in moderation, or consider adding a cheese stick. When getting kids off to school, keep it healthy, but sense that they’re kids.

A break is good every now and then. You can offer doughnuts, but I’d do that on a weekend when there’s less stress. Just don’t tell anybody’s mother I said so.