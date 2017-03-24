Teen Saves Choking Friend’s Life During Lunch At School

March 24, 2017 1:21 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Quick thinking from a Wisconsin teenager most likely saved his friend’s life.

Ian Brown and Will Olsen were eating lunch in the school cafeteria with some friends Wednesday afternoon when Will began to choke.

Surveillance cameras appear to show Will violently coughing and struggling to breathe.

After a bit, Ian can be seen stepping in to give him the Heimlich.

“A couple of the other kids just didn’t do anything so, I’m like, I’ll step up to the plate and help you out,” said Ian.

“I could be dead right now but I’m thankful,” Will said. “I can’t say thank you enough for what he did.”

Coincidentally, Ian had recently completed a police training program where he learned the Heimlich maneuver that he performed on Will.

