Principal Forces Students To Run Outside In Cold Weather For Wearing Wrong Uniform, Report Says

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBS) — Middle school students were reportedly forced to run outside in the cold weather for wearing the wrong uniform.
According to New Brunswick Today, the alleged incident occurred on Dec. 23 at New Brunswick Middle School.
A source told New Brunswick Today that New Brunswick Middle School Principal Jeremiah Clifford had “approximately 30 students run around the outdoor track because they came to school without the proper uniform on.”
The temperature that day was 40 degrees.
“Yes, I am aware of that. I had some internal conversations, and that’s as far as I’ll comment on it,” Superintendent of Schools Aubrey Johnson told New Brunswick Today.
Johnson added that she supports Clifford “in terms of what he has done in the middle school moving forward.”
“School-related issues will happen and we will deal with it accordingly,” Johnson explained to New Brunswick Today. “Just for the record, I do support what’s happening in the middle school … but we will have little things every now and then, and they are dealt with.”