Red Knights Set To Make History At State Championship Game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–The last time Reading played in a boy’s state championship game, none of their players had been born. In fact, their head coach hadn’t been born either.

But this Saturday, the town of 87,000 is bracing for the experience of a life-time.

People in Reading want tickets because they want to see the Red Knights do something they haven’t done in 44 years: play for a state championship

“Everybody’s excited, everybody’s just happy, like everybody’s showing us love. The city they got our back, everybody’s behind us 100 percent,” said Isiah Cook, Reading senior forward.

Senior Guard, Tyrone Nesby says, “They haven’t won a state title before ever. To be in a position to be able to bring this to the school is very big.”

Reading High is going to the state championship game after beating Archbishop Ryan Tuesday night. Senior Lonnie Walker IV pouring in a 35-point game. On Saturday, the Red Knights will play Pine-Richland High from the Pittsburgh area.

“The fact that we’re playing here, it’s words that I can’t even explain. Anything I could possibly say would most likely be an understatement for how big of a thing for how big of a deal this is for our community and myself,” said Lonnie Walker IV, senior guard for the Knights.

The excitement over this championship run has gripped the city; the Reading crowd took over the Liacouras Center Tuesday night.

“To see everyone out there, it’s humbling,” said Head Coach Rick Perez. “It’s a reminder what we are playing for, what we stand for and we know the love that we get from them and we try to show it the best way we can in how hard we play.”