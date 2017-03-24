Police: Numerous Detours, Road Closures In Philly This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police have released a list of upcoming detours and street closures due to a number of events happening in the city this weekend.

Saturday

Kelly Drive will be detoured on Saturday, March 25, between the hours of 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM, for the Murphy Cup Regatta. The drive will be detoured in both directions from the Strawberry Mansion Bridge to Fountain Green Drive.

DETOUR ROUTE:

Southbound Kelly Drive traffic will be detoured up the Strawberry Mansion ramp to Reservoir Drive, south on Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive and back onto Kelly Drive.

Northbound Kelly Drive traffic will be detoured up Fountain Green Drive to Reservoir Drive, north on Reservoir Drive back to Kelly Drive.

Sunday

Kelly Drive will be detoured on consecutive Sundays through Sunday, April 23, excluding Easter Sunday, between the hours of 6:00 AM & 6:00 PM, for the Philadelphia Rowing Association Regattas (Manny Flick).

PennDOT Announces Travel Restrictions On I-676, I-76 For Bridge Inspections

The Drive will be detoured from the Strawberry Mansion Bridge to Fountain Green Drive.

DETOUR ROUTE:

Southbound Kelly Drive traffic will be detoured up the Strawberry Mansion ramp to Fountain Green Drive, via Reservoir Drive.

Northbound Kelly Drive traffic will be detoured up Fountain Green Drive, along the same route.

Detour signs will be posted along the detour routes; delays should be minimal.

LOVE RUN HALF MARATHON

On Sunday, the Love Run Half Marathon will take place.

The race will begin on the 2200 block of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and travel east on the Parkway to 16th Street, south on 16th Street to JFK Boulevard, west on JFK Boulevard to 20th Street, south on 20th Street to Market Street, east on Market Street to 15th Street, north on 15th Street to JFK Boulevard, east on JFK Boulevard to Juniper Street, south on Juniper Street to Market Street, east on Market Street to 6th Street, north on 6th Street to Arch Street, west on Arch Street to the Parkway, B.F. Parkway to Binswanger Triangle and make a hard left between Binswanger Triangle and Eakins Oval to the south side of Eakins Oval and enter the MLK Drive using the access ramp to the far left side of Eakins Oval, north on MLK Drive to South Greenland ramp; South Greenland ramp to Strawberry Mansion Bridge; east on Strawberry Mansion Bridge to Woodford Drive; east on Woodford Drive to Strawberry Mansion Drive; Strawberry Mansion Drive to the Strawberry Mansion Bridge; west on the Strawberry Mansion Bridge to North Greenland Ramp, north on North Greenland ramp to MLK Drive; north on MLK Drive towards the Twin Bridges to the turn-around; south on MLK Drive to Eakins Oval; then to the finish line in front of the Art Museum.

The race is scheduled to start at 7:30 AM. All detours, east of 18th Street should be open no later than 10:30 AM. The area immediately surrounding Eakins Oval should be opened by approximately 12:00 PM.

There will be police assigned to the detours around the race route to assist motorists; however, delays should be expected in the area of the race.

HOYU PARADE

On Sunday, the HOYU Parade will take place in Chinatown.

At 9:00 AM, 10th Street at Race Street and the 1300 block of Wood Street will be closed for set up. The parade will start at 11:00 AM, from 1234 Wood Street; east on Wood Street to 10th Street; south on 10th Street to Race Street; east on Race Street to 9th Street; south on 9th Street to Arch Street; west on Arch Street to 11th Street; north on 11th Street to Cherry Street; east on Cherry Street to 10th Street; the performance area is on 10th Street between Cherry Street and Arch Street; (the performance concludes at 2:30 PM); the parade will proceed west on Cherry Street to 11th Street; north on 11th Street to Wood Street; west on Wood Street to the end at 1234 Wood Street.

There will be officers assigned to this event; however, traffic in the area could be heavy at times.