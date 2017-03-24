Police: Driver In Fatal Doylestown Crash Was Fleeing Scene Of Another Accident

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

March 24, 2017 4:35 PM

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Police have charged a 24-year-old man with third-degree murder in a crash that claimed the life of a 68-year-old woman in Doylestown, Thursday.

The crash happened on Sandy Ridge Road near Cavallo Way, just after 4 p.m.

Police say Joseph Anthony Mancinelli was fleeing the scene of another accident when he passed a double-yellow line and crashed head-on into 68-year-old Patricia MacAllister’s vehicle.

MacAllister succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators say it is believed Mancinelli was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time. His license was also suspended at the time of the crash.

Mancinelli remains in the hospital.

 

