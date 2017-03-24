Police Arrest Suspect Accused Of Going On Paintball Shooting Spree

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police have arrested a 21-year old man they believe went on a shooting spree with a paintball gun earlier this month.
Police say Kadene Bryant was taken into custody Thursday at his home in East Germantown after being identified as a suspect by Northwest Detectives.
On March 7, five people were shot with a paintball gun at various locations by a man who was riding in a white Dodge or Chrysler Mini-van.
The first shooting was reported around 1:30 p.m., and the last was reported around 11:30 p.m.
Four of the shootings took place in Roxborough, and one in Germantown. While most of the injuries suffered were not serious, one of the victims did need six stitches near his left eye.
Bryant is now facing five counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, possessing an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person, and related offenses.