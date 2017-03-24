‘Boat At Your Own Risk’ At Little Egg Inlet

NEW JERSEY (CBS) — New Jersey will work this summer to improve conditions for boaters who use a popular inlet just north of Atlantic City.
Little Egg Inlet, which sits between Brigantine and the south end of Long Beach Island, is popular particularly with those who like to fish, either for sport or business.
The Coast Guard, however, removed buoys earlier this month that helped boats get in and out, because shifting sands have left the water too shallow for those boats to safely navigate.
The state will fix that in short order, according to Larry Hajna with the Department of Environmental Protection.
“We’re expediting a project to dredge the channel and make it safe again for boating traffic,” he said.
Bids will be solicited next month to begin that project in July, after fish have migrated. Plans are to provide a channel 25 feet deep for boats. Over a million cubic yards of sand will be used to replenish beaches on LBI.
But for now, boaters who use that inlet do so at their own risk.