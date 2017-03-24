New Technology Helping Mothers Make Friends

March 24, 2017 9:25 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New technology is helping mothers make friends, matching moms with other moms for play dates and outings.

Just like dating apps, these “friend finders” connect moms based on location, common interests, and childrens’ ages.

The focus of apps like “MomCo,” “Peanut” and “Hellos Mamas” is to bring women and children together, and some who use them say the matches have led to lasting friendships.

Health experts say the social support from these friendships are beneficial, allowing moms to know they aren’t alone.

These apps also provide information about products and services, like babysitting and birthday parties.

