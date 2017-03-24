Neumann University Introduces New School President

ASTON, PA (CBS) — Neumann University is getting a new President.
Dr. Chris Domes is taking a giant leap from one small Fransican liberal arts college to another. Domes is currently President of Silver Lake College in Manitowoc Wisconson.
Come July first he begins work in the big city suburb of Aston Delaware County as President of Neumann University.
“My goal is certainly to move the university in a growth mode,” said Domes.
In essence, continuing the work of outgoing President Rosalie Mirenda, who oversaw the growth of Neumann from a student body of about 900 to 3,000 over the past two decades. Mirenda says she’ll retire with a smile on her face.
“When i heard that he was selected it brought to me an optimism that Neumann University would be fine and would continue on this trajectory that it’s been on,” she said.
Domes says he’ll spend his first months consulting with faculty and administrators to better assess the University’s needs moving forward.