Jerry Sandusky Back In Court For Appeals Hearing

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (CBS) — Former Penn State assistant football coach and convicted child sex offender Jerry Sandusky was back in a Centre City courthouse Friday for another Post Conviction Relief Act (PCRA) hearing.

“I have a pulse,” the 73-year-old joked when asked how he was doing as he was escorted into the courthouse around 8:30 a.m.

In November of 2016, The Pennsylvania Supreme Court appointed Judge John Foradora from Jefferson County to oversee the PCRA hearing. Judge John McClelan, who had presided over the trial and PCRA hearing recused himself in November.

“I think this judge that we have is interested in the case. He has an interest in history and he seems very interested in what we have. That’s all I’ll say,” said Al Lindsay, who is representing Sandusky in the PCRA hearing.

Lindsay and defense attorney Andrew Salemme called four different witnesses to the stand Friday, including two state police investigators and a psychologist.

The defense claims the three suggestively questioned Sandusky’s accusers. The prosecution argues the accusers were not coached, but investigators had to ask specific questions to get the alleged victims to open up.

“Suggestive questioning is where police officers say this is what everyone is saying. It’s more or less. Why don’t you go along? In this type of case, that type of questioning is, shall we say, it raises a lot of credibility issues,” said Lindsay after the hearing.

Joe Amendola, Sandusky’s trial attorney also testified. The defense says he provided ineffective counsel. Amendola testified he simply did not have time to provide a good defense.

“It was very frustrating,” recalled Amendola.

“We were having boxes delivered to us right up until trial and not have enough time to go through those boxes,” he continued.

The hearing will continue in Centre County on May 11 and May 26.