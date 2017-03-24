Husband Donates Wife’s Thousand-Dollar Wedding Dress By Accident

March 24, 2017 12:07 PM
Filed Under: Wedding

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A North Carolina woman is taking to social media in hopes of locating her lost wedding dress.

Natalie Gelbert says she and her husband had a fairy tale wedding, which is why she wanted to keep her dress after the big day.

There is just one problem—Natalie’s husband accidentally packed up her dress and dropped it off at a local donation center.

The thousand-dollar dress, which she is still making payments on, quickly sold for $20 to $25.

“That’s not something that’s replaceable. Even if we were to go and buy the same exact dress at David’s Bridal it is not the one I married the love of my life in,” says Gelbert.

She posted a message on social media asking friends to help her find the dress. It’s already been shared thousands of times.

Gelbert says she’s not mad at her husband because it was an honest mistake.

