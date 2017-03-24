Home Invasion Suspect Shot In Wissinoming

March 24, 2017 7:31 AM By Dan Wing
Filed Under: Dan Wing, Wissinoming

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating after an armed man breaks into a Wissinoming home, and then gets shot by one of the people inside.

Police say the 26-year old man broke into a home near the intersection of Hegerman and Benner Streets a little after 1 a.m.

The suspect briefly struggled with a man who lives in the residence before a 21-year-old who was visiting his friend pulled out a gun, and shot the intruder in his face.

The suspect was taken to Torresdale Hospital.

His condition is unknown.

