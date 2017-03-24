Trump’s Health Care Legislation To Either Live Or Die Today

WASHINGTON (CBS) — President Donald Trump’s first signature piece of legislation will either live or die.

His health care bill to replace Obamacare is up for a vote in the House Friday. The House has already started debate on the American Health Care Act.

“Today, we’ve got a chance to do something different,” said Rep. Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma.

“It throws millions – 24 million Americans – off insurance,” said Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Connecticut.

White House Plays Its Hand In Health Care Battle

The bill’s passage is far from certain. Before debate began, at least 35 Republicans were planning to vote no.

The overhaul drops requirements that insurance companies cover ten essential services, including hospitalization, maternity care, prescriptions and mental health.

At least 13 of those conservative Republican holdouts need to switch to yes for the bill to pass.

Trump tweeted, “The irony is that the Freedom Caucus, which is very pro-life and against Planned Parenthood, allows P.P. to continue if they stop this plan!”

The irony is that the Freedom Caucus, which is very pro-life and against Planned Parenthood, allows P.P. to continue if they stop this plan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2017

Trump calls the bill a great plan and sent Budget Director Mick Mulvaney to Capitol Hill with the message that if Republicans want to scrap Obamacare, this vote is their only chance.

Local Officials Urge ‘No’ Vote On GOP’s New Health Insurance Plan

Mulvaney says if the deal collapses, the White House will move on to other priorities.

“Lawmakers will have to be accountable as to why they didn’t vote to get rid of Obamacare when they had the chance and that chance is today,” said Mulvaney.

Trump has sold himself as the ultimate deal maker and will learn whether hardball works as well in Congress as it does in the board room.