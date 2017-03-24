Election Fraud Task Force Launches Investigation Into Special Election In 197th District

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials say that the Election Fraud Task Force in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has launched an investigation into the special election in the 197th Legislative District.
The task force is asking residents who have video, photographic or eyewitness accounts of fraud at the polls to call 215-686-8724 or email the Task Force at justice@phila.gov.
“After each election, the Election Fraud Task Force reviews all of the calls that come into its hotline and reviews the reports and evidence collected in the field by the specially assigned Detectives and Assistant District Attorneys. We are continuing to review all of our evidence and encourage anyone who has information regarding voter fraud to contact the office,” said Kathleen E. Martin, First Assistant District Attorney.
The District Attorney’s Office says on the March 21, the task force received about 50 calls to its hotline and responded to several dozen allegations of illegal activity at polling places across the 197th District.
Some of the issues they are investigating include the use and placement of candidate write-in stamps, electioneering inside the polling place, illegal voter assistance and individuals writing on posted sample ballots.