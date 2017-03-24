Adult Only Drum Circle Mixes Music With Alcohol In Queen Village

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some people like to enjoy a glass of wine or a cold beer to wind down after a long work week.

Add playing the drums to the mix and you’ve got “Rhythm ‘N Brews” — a class in Philadelphia’s Queen Village neighborhood led by Bill Marconi.

“We try to get the community in here,” he tells KYW Newsradio. “Mostly adults, no kids allowed. It’s very laid back, we do a drum circle, I play some drum games.”

He says they prefer participants to have zero drumming experience:

“I give them some rudimentary lessons just to get sound out of the drums, the, of course, we get into the rhythm.”

Add in some wine and beer and Marconi says you have the perfect way to de-stress to wrap up the work week:

“Everybody’s just laid back, grab a drink, put it next to you, then we get into it. We’ll play a couple of rhythms, take a break, get a drink, play a couple more rhythms then just do a hang at the end.”

Eileen Fuzer seemed to be having a good time:

“We have just created this great sound and some people have never even touched a drum before. It’s really enjoyable, it’s relaxing, it’s fun.”

“I thought this was so much fun. You just really get into it and catch the rhythm,” adds Andi Coyle. “(Marconi) is really good at showing you what rhythms to do, then you just copy it and go with it.”

“Rhythm ‘N Brews” takes place the last Friday of the month, from September through May at the Settlement Music School on Queen Street.

The $10 cost gets you into the class, and all the drinks you’d like.