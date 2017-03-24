PA Youth Hockey Coach Charged With Sexual Contact Of Minors In NJ, Del.

WOODBURY, NJ (CBS) — Investigators in Gloucester County have announced the arrest of a youth hockey coach on sexual contact charges dating back decades.

A Lansdale, PA youth ice hockey coach charged with sexually contact of minors in New Jersey and Delaware pic.twitter.com/VbFrlg9GaB — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) March 24, 2017

Authorities say Walter Ferinden was a youth hockey coach from the 1990s until as recently as 2010 in various states. He is being charged with sexual contact of minors both in New Jersey and in Delaware.

Ferinden is charged with sexual contact of a 12-year-old boy during the summer of 1994 while he was living in Deptford Township.

He coached and held hockey clinics at the Hollydell ice rink in Washington Township.

In New Castle County, Delaware, Ferinden was charged with nine counts of sexual contact of two minors.

Police in both states, as well as the FBI, began working together investigating Ferinden in May and June of last year. They say he groomed some of the kids he was coaching for sexual purposes.

Gloucester County Prosecutor Sean Dalton says, “It is the most reprehensible behavior one can imagine. They violate the trust. They create a situation where their victims are devastated and it has a profound impact on their lives for years and years to come.”

Ferinden was processed in Delaware and released on bail. He is expected to be in New Jersey later today.

Authorities believe there are most likely more victims and are asking people to come forward. One of the cases dated back to the 1980s in New Jersey, which went past the statute of limitations.