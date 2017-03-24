Aston Police Officers Rescue Woman Trapped Inside Burning Home

ASTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A devastating fire took nearly everything, except for the life of a woman who was saved by two brave Aston police officers.

Neighbor Ed Young says the officers didn’t think twice about putting themselves in harm’s way to get the job done.

At 4:30 a.m., Young ran outside to find the home next door on fire. The family’s mentally disabled aunt was trapped in a back bedroom.

“She was in there banging on the window and she couldn’t break it,” said Young.

Young called 911 and officers rushed to the 100 block of Shubrook Lane.

“They jumped into action immediately without regard for their safety because this fire was ready to kill somebody,” said Young.

Those officers were Aston Township Police officers Colleen Joyce and William Mack.

“I’m still trying to process the whole situation. It’s a lot,” said Mack.

They realized the woman trapped was a friendly resident they knew well.

“We both were kind of like…we have to get her out. We can’t let anything happen to her,” said Joyce.

Both scaled a large fence and then realized the window was too high.

“I immediately ran and grabbed that ladder and threw it to them,” said Young. “This ladder right here is what saved that woman’s life over there.”

“Some unknown neighbor tossed a ladder over a six-foot fence, and if it wasn’t for the ladder I would have never been able to get into the house,” said Mack.

The woman inside, Mary, was pulled out and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

“When we got her outside we let her know that she did good, she was safe and she’s going to get help, and she has nothing to worry about anymore,” said Mack.

Four animals were killed in the fire, but a puppy and a cat were tossed out a window. The cat is now missing.

“We are out here trying to find my aunt and uncle’s lost cat,” said the victims’ niece Laurie Tripler. “Our families are really upset about the whole thing. It’s a tragedy, so finding a piece of our family would definitely help.”

The family is grateful to all who assisted. They are now asking all who live nearby to be on the lookout for a white Persian cat.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.