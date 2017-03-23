Wildwood Police’s Newest Addition, K-9 Vera Will Help Crackdown On Narcotics

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS)– The Wildwood Police Department officially introduced the newest member of the force, K-9 Vera, to the public on Wednesday.
The 2-year-old German Shepherd will help the department crackdown on narcotics.
“We welcome our newest officer to our police department,” Commissioner Tony Leonetti said. “This K-9 will be used as a valuable addition to our department in helping them with their work as they continue their aggressive stance in curbing the sale and use of narcotics throughout the city and in assisting them in maintaining their rank as of the top police departments in the state.”
Police say bringing a K-9 Vera to the city would not have been possible without the support of the community.
The purchase of the dog, her training and her maintenance were made possible through donations from local businesses and individuals.
To show appreciation of the people and businesses that helped bring Vera to the Wildwood Police Department, donors were honored with a plaque that will be displayed in City Hall.