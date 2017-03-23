VOTE: Elmwood Park Zoo Narrows Down Names for New Jaguar Cubs

March 23, 2017 9:39 PM
Filed Under: Elmwood Park Zoo

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Elmwood Park Zoo is getting closer to naming their new jaguar cubs and need your help.

Earlier this month the zoo asked the public to email their name suggestions for the cubs. Now, they have it down to four options for each cub:

FEMALE CUB:

  • Maya
  • Luna
  • Zara
  • Frida

MALE CUB:

  • Diego
  • Cielo
  • Fuego
  • Pablo

Each vote costs $1 and all proceeds will benefit the Northern Jaguar Project and their conservation efforts. To vote CLICK HERE.

Both cubs are very vocal and healthy, the zoo says.

The cubs were born on Jan. 24 to first-time parents, Inka and Zean.

 

