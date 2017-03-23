The Dom Giordano Show: Colonel Allen West | March 23

March 23, 2017 11:39 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Obamacare repeal vote in Jeopardy.

9:35-Representative Nunes announcing Trump was intentionally surveilled. 

10:00-Philly revealing their soda tax revenue for February. 

10:35-Colonel Allen West joined discussing the terror attack yesterday in London and gave his thoughts on the health care reform.

11:00-Former Vice President Biden to speak at the opening of the American Revolution Museum.

11:05-Death rates of working-class whites continues to rise.

11:35-Arrest made in the Jewish Community Center bombing threats.

11:40-Senator Bob Casey will vote no on Judge Neil Gorsuch.

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

RMHC Telethon: Bidding For Good
Pennsylvania Spirits Convention

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia