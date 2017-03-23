The Dom Giordano Show: Colonel Allen West | March 23

9:00-Obamacare repeal vote in Jeopardy.
9:35-Representative Nunes announcing Trump was intentionally surveilled.
10:00-Philly revealing their soda tax revenue for February.
10:35-Colonel Allen West joined discussing the terror attack yesterday in London and gave his thoughts on the health care reform.
11:00-Former Vice President Biden to speak at the opening of the American Revolution Museum.
11:05-Death rates of working-class whites continues to rise.
11:35-Arrest made in the Jewish Community Center bombing threats.