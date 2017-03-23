Temple Takes Steps To Develop More Well-Rounded Student Athlete

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University is taking steps to develop a more well-rounded student athlete.

They’re currently hosting a conference with other schools to discuss how they can do that.

The life of a student athlete may look like all fun and games, but there’s a lot of hard work that goes on behind closed doors.

“We ask a lot of our student athletes. They make a huge commitment to be part of their sport and to also pursue their education.”

Jeremy Jordan, the NCAA athletic rep at Temple, is helping organize the Inaugural American Athletic Conference Academic Symposium.

The event is a two-day long conference that focuses on student athlete well-being.

“We’re looking at issues like mental health, nutrition and career development as a way to help the overall experience of student athletes that are at our member institutions.”

Jordan says they want to make sure students have a good experience on campus and that they’re prepared for life after school.

“It’s one of our priorities as a conference to make sure that we are helping them develop holistically and not just as athletes.”

Jordan says going forward the schools attending the conference will work together to develop research that will lead to best practices, services and programs to make their conference a leader in student athlete well-being.