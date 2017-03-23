Teacher Charged With Assault On Student Could Face Up To 6 Months In Jail

LINWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office says they will prosecute a Linwood teacher on the municipal level following charges of an assault of a student back in February.
It happened back on Feb. 10 at the Belhaven Avenue Middle School.
According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Kimberley Peschi, 40, of Galloway Township, used her leg to pull the chair of a sitting 12-year-old child—ultimately causing him to fall and hit his head on the floor.
The teacher is being charged with cruelty and neglect of children and simple assault.
Last week, the Linwood school superintendent said in a statement: “The staff member you asked about is presently suspended with pay pursuant to the law. As the interim chief school administrator I am working on making a recommendation regarding further action as appropriate under the law.”
“Based upon investigation that followed, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office decided that the interests of justice are best met by maintaining jurisdiction in Linwood Municipal Court,” said a prosecutor’s office spokesperson.
If convicted, the offense carries a penalty of up to 6 months imprisonment.
