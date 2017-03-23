Survey: Americans Plan To Spend More Than Ever On Easter This Year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — According to the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend more than ever as Easter is being celebrated three weeks later than last year.

Easter spending is expected to reach $18.4 billion, which is up 6 percent, the NRF says.

“Most consumers have almost an entire extra month to shop for Easter this year, and by the time the holiday comes the weather should be significantly warmer than last Easter,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said.

Those celebrating expect to spend an average of $152 per person.

The NRF says 50 percent of consumers plan to buy clothing, with $3.3 billion expected to be spent.

Additionally, the survey found consumers will spend $5.8 billion on food, $2.9 billion on gifts, $2.6 billion on candy, $1.2 billion on flowers, $1.1 billion on decorations and $788 million on greeting cards.

“Easter continues to be a traditional holiday for consumers of all ages, especially young families who are planning to spend a bit more for this celebration,” Prosper Principal Analyst Pam Goodfellow added. “With the later timing of Easter, we will see more consumers shopping for special deals, especially on apparel and decorations.”

The NRF says consumers plan to celebrate the holiday in a variety of ways. Sixty-one percent will visit family and friends, 57 percent will cook a holiday meal, 52 percent will go to church and 17 percent are planning to go to a restaurant.

Thirty-five percent of consumers say they will have an Easter egg hunt and 16 percent will open gifts, according to the survey.

Some consumers are planning on having a more relaxed day, with 43 percent planning to watch television, 10 percent planning to shop online and 9 percent saying they will go to the movies or shop.

The survey included over 7,400 consumers.