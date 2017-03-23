Senate Clicks ‘Undo’ On Internet Privacy Protections

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The future of limits on how Internet providers collect and use your personal information is now in the hands of the House. The broadband privacy rules passed last year by the Federal Communications Commission were repealed today by the Senate — using a tool that could forever eliminate such guidelines.

The lawmakers’ method matters, according to Ernesto Falcon with the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

“The problem and concern we have is within that procedure, there’s a preemption on the FCC from ever enacting rules that are substantially similar,” said Falcon.

He’s referring to the Congressional Review Act, with which the Senate Republicans’ repeal won a narrow victory. Falcon argues it’s a gift to companies like Comcast and Verizon.

“They will be able to go to court anytime the FCC tries to discipline any kind of invasive practice they do, and say Congress has spoken,” he said.

The rules would prevent Internet providers from selling your browsing data to marketers unless you give them permission.

Those who want to scrub such protections argue the government is imposing tougher standards on ISPs than they do with Google and Facebook — and this is the first step toward coming up with a balance.