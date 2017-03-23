Police: Young Child Found Dead Inside Home

March 23, 2017 2:50 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Police Department, West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young child was found dead inside a home in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.

Police say officers responded to a “hospital case” call on the 7100 block of North 15th Street shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a toddler, between the ages of 3 and 5, lying in a bed unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

