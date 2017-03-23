Philly Soccer Show: Union Have Week Off And US National Team Face Must Win WC Qualifiers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– The Philadelphia Union has the week off for the international break, but there is still plenty to talk about on the KYW Philly Soccer Show.
KYW’s Greg Orlandini and Philly Soccer Page writer Mike Servedio are joined by Joe Tansey, Union beat writer for SBI Soccer.
With three games under their belt, the Union are 0-1-2 with 2 points in the standings. They are coming off a tough lost at Orlando City, falling 2-1 in the Sunshine State. With the team taking a break, we talk about how they stand so far.
The Union have been competitive in each game they’ve played this season, but haven’t found a way to win yet. After the bye week, the Union head to the nation’s capital to take on the struggling DC United.
Greg, Mike and Joe also talk about the US National Team, who face two huge World Cup qualifying matches, against Honduras and Panama.
Listen to the full Philly Soccer Show podcast (runs 36:09)…
——-
“Philly Soccer Show” main page
Follow the KYW Philly Soccer Show on Twitter @kywphillysoccer.