Philadelphia District Attorney Candidates Debate In Chestnut Hill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)--Eight candidates, seven Democrats and one Republican, sat on stage in front of a packed crowd at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy Thursday night.
Joe Khan, Rich Negrin, Lawrence Krasner, Michael Untermeyer, Tariq El-Shabazz, Teresa Carr Deni, and John O’Neill are the Democrats running for the position. Beth Grossman is the only Republican in the race.
The group answered questions about gun control and medical marijuana. All eight agreed that current District Attorney Seth Williams should step down after being indicted on Tuesday. He’s facing federal bribery and extortion charges. He has not stepped down and remains in his position.
The candidates expect other debates before the May 16 primary.