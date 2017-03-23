PennDOT Announces Travel Restrictions On I-676, I-76 For Bridge Inspections

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It could be a rough commute next week on two major Philadelphia roadways.
PennDOT announced that travel restrictions are scheduled on I-676 and I-76 in Philadelphia for bridge inspections.
The work schedule is:
· Wednesday, March 29, and Thursday, March 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., the right lane is scheduled to close on the westbound I-676 ramp to westbound I-76; and
· Wednesday, March 29, and Thursday, March 30, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., the left lane is scheduled to close on westbound I-76 between I-676 and Girard Avenue.
The inspections are part of PennDOT’s program to inspect bridges at least once every two years to ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.
Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas and the schedules are dependent on the weather.