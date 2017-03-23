Panel Of State Lawmakers Tackle The Issues Surrounding Nuisance Bars

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A panel of Philadelphia state lawmakers convened in the Oak Lane Library in East Oak Lane on Thursday to tackle issues surrounding nuisance bars and so-called “Stop and Gos.”
State Rep. Stephen Kinsey led the hearing into on-going community complaints about nuisance bars and stop-and-gos.
Kinsey says he has legislation circulating in Harrisburg now – which would only cover Philadelphia – regarding transfers of liquor licenses.
“If there’s an establishment that currently has a license and they close down, well you just can’t come there and automatically open up another establishment using that same license,” said Kinsey. “So, what we’re doing is we’re simply saying that before another establishment opens up there’s community input.”
Northwest Police Division Inspector Anthony Washington says shining a big spotlight can go a long way in addressing the problems.
“It needs to be out there for not only the elected officials but for the community to know the problems the police have,”
Kinsey and the panel pledge to press for measures to enforce existing liquor laws and empowering neighborhoods to take a greater role in shutting down violators.